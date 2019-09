I Saw It First

Lime Oversized Hoodie Sweater Dress

£25.00 £13.00

Buy Now Review It

At I Saw It First

Product Details Lime oversized sweater dress with featuring hood and front pocket. 100% Polyester Machine Wash Approx Length: 66cm/26" (based on a UK size 8 sample) Model wears a UK 8 and her height is 5'9" PRODUCT-SKU S19W-1300045271-LME-6