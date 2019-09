Jo Malone

Lime Basil & Mandarin Solid Scent

£14.00

At Jo Malone

A solid scent infused with Lime Basil & Mandarin. With a light, smooth texture containing pure beeswax, the formula ensures a rich scent. Designed to be used in our Fragrance Combining™ Palette. Scent your skin with the dab of a fingertip. Swirl the smooth formula onto your pulse points, applying the richer scent first. Top up throughout the day as desired.