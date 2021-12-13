The Tottem Artisan

‘lima’ Boho Brown Table Flower Vase, Troyan Style

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Not On The High Street

Product description Unique rustic ceramic flower base in earth tones. Lovely handmade flower vase for that special touch in your living room or special place. This vase has an ethnic look. It has been carefully hand painted by artisans from the Troyan . *Name : Lima . *Main colour : Brown . *One piece. *Material : red clay. *Dimensions: height 15cm approx / upper diameter: 4 cm approx. / lower diameter : 5 cm approx. *Please note this product is handmade so there might be slightly differences between items in weight, height and pattern. *Colours can vary from the picture shown due to monitor/screen differences . *Clay dots may be present on the item's surface due to its manufacturing process. *Hand wash.