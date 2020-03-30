We Are Leone

Lily Striped Fringe Hem Silk Robe

$580.00 $230.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Modist

We Are Leone's founders design clothes that will take you from "hailing a cab in New York to having lunch at Club 55 in St Tropez". Made from fluid silk-blend, this Lily robe is printed with graphic stripes and has swishy fringing at the cuffs and hem. Wear it with a simple tee and the matching trousers or over a simple dress on vacation. Styled here with: Dima Ayad x Nadine Kanso T-Shirt, Joseph Trousers, Neous Shoes and Alighieri Earrings Self-tie belt at waist Fabric 1: 100% silk; fabric 2: 100% rayon Dry clean Country of origin: US