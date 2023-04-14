Fe Noel x Target

Lily Floral Print Underwire Bikini Top

$25.00

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 82% Recycled Nylon, 18% Spandex Garment Style: Back Hook Sheerness: Opaque Garment Details: Tie Detail Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: Bralette Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash, Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: April 15, 2023 TCIN: 87278456 UPC: 196983793807 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-7243 Origin: Imported Description Style a stunning swim look with this Lily Floral Print Underwire Bikini Top from Fe Noel x Target. Made from soft and stretchy fabric, this underwire bralette bikini top is designed with a pretty allover lily floral print in a peach and dark olive color palette. The bikini top features two tie-fastening shoulder straps in solid peach, plus a back hook closure for a secure fit. Deeply influenced by her Grenadian heritage, designer Felisha “Fe” Noel infuses her designs with the underlying philosophy to “Make Life Beautiful.” This limited-time Spring Designer Collection for Target is punctuated by easy-yet-special silhouettes, bold prints and fiery pops of color. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.