Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Georgia Alice
Lily Boat Neck Long Dress
$574.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
ReverieLace
Zion Upcycled Gown
$576.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Cecilie Bahnsen
Anna Tie-hack Fil-coupé Organza Gown
£3000.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Giles
Balloon Sleeve Organza Gown
C$10230.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Cecilie Bahnsen
Anna Tie-hack Fil-coupé Organza Gown
C$4580.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Georgia Alice
Georgia Alice
Milan Cutout Cotton-poplin Maxi Dress
$261.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Georgia Alice
Eva Gown
$593.46
from
Georgia Alice
BUY
Georgia Alice
Halter Dress
$404.00
from
Georgia Alice
BUY
Georgia Alice
Giselle Open Back Printed Crepon Maxi Dress
$500.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
Aje
Psychedelia Cut Out Mini Dress
$525.00
$0.21
from
Shopbop
BUY
Milumia
Flowy Floral Maxi
$33.99
from
Amazon
BUY
allegra k
Tie Neck Ruffle Dot Dress
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Sweetkie
Striped Maxi Dress
$19.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted