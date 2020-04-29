Love Pop

A beautiful single stem pink lily is laser-cut onto the front of this bright green card. Inside, the lily bloom pops to life, with 3D petals, pistil, and stamen in bright, vivid colors. The magnificent flower atop an illustrated background, depicting jungle green leaves and stems and another lily ready to bloom. Inspiration for the Lily Bloom card: Designer Jen was inspired by gardens from her childhood. “Pink Stargazer lilies are so gorgeous that I wanted to make a design that reflects that vibrancy and life,” she said. “I’ve always associated lilies with mothers. I wanted to create a design that’s cheerful and colorful enough for any age, but also elegant enough for mothers to love.” Occasions for the Lily Bloom Card: The Lily Bloom card is beautiful for birthdays, romantic for Valentine's Day, unforgettable for Mother’s Day, and makes the perfect pick-me-up for anyone who would love this amazing design. Size: The Lily Bloom pop-up card is 5 inches wide by 7 inches tall. Quantity: One breathtaking Lovepop with one blank envelope and the Lovepop Note, a little note card that tucks away with your own personal touch.