SEDUCTIVE BEAUTY - the world's first scented vibrating small vibrator designed to stimulate all the senses, blending incredible power and elegant beauty SILKY-SMOOTH SURFACE - LILY 2 female vibrator comes in a soft-touch matte finish that is as beautiful to touch as it is to look at while also giving you the highest pleasure 8 PATTERNS OF PLEASURE - 8 ultra-powerful vibration settings with adjustable strength allow you to find the perfect sensation and fully surrender to it USB RECHARGEABLE - this rechargeable vibrator with a convenient USB charging plug will allow you to experience blissful pleasure whenever you feel like it WATERPROOF - LILY 2 mini vibrator for women is waterproof up to 1 m, making it ideal for use during a bath or in the shower while also allowing for easier cleaning For a spellbinding and all-encompassing experience try LELO’s iconic pleasure design infused with signature LELO fragrances Bordeaux & Chocolat the romantic Rose & Wisteria or the relaxing Lavender & Manuka Honey. -More powerful more beautiful and more discreet LILY 2 is perfect for solo play or nestling between partners during love-making allowing you to follow your passions wherever and whenever they take you. Specifications: Materials: Body-safe ABS Finish: Silky-soft touch Size: 75 x 36 x 25 mm / 2.9 x 1.4 x 1 in Weight: 42 g / 1.5 oz Battery: Li-Ion 300 mAh Charging: 2 hours User Time: 4 hours Standby: Up to 90 days Max. Noise Level: 50 dB Box Contains: LILY 2 Charger Satin Storage Pouch Warranty Registration Card Detailed Instruction Manual