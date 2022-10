LELO

Lily™ 2

$149.00 $104.00

Buy Now Review It

At LELO

-30% LILY™ 2 Body Powerful, beautiful, and discreet, LILY™ 2 is perfect for solo play or nestling between partners during love-making, delicately infused with a signature fragrance to satisfy all of your senses. Now 100% waterproof and rechargeable, with 8 stimulation patterns - LILY™ 2 lets you explore endless pleasure wherever it takes you. Warranty 1 year Quality guarantee 10 years