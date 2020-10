Hush

Lilou Corduroy Boiler Suit

£110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hush

Based on the shape of our bestselling Joanie boiler suit, our Lilou iteration taps this season’s biggest trends. It’s made from cotton-corduroy in a khaki shade and features a belt to define the relaxed shape. Layer it up on cooler days with a roll-neck jumper.