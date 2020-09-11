United States
AllModern
Lilo Velvet Flared Arm Sofa
$980.00
At AllModern
Looking to go bold with your next sofa choice? Look no further. This sofa boasts elegant channel tufting across its back and arms for a tailored touch that's complemented by a single seat cushion with crisp piping. The angled arms feature a gentle curve that seamlessly melds into the back section, and the slim metal legs add a touch of polished gold shine. Choose from a variety of velvet upholstery options, ranging from soft neutrals to stunning jewel tones.