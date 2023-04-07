Lilly Lashes

Lilly Lashes 3d Faux Mink Lashes

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

DRAMATIC LASH: One of our most dramatic lashes, this is the lash of choice for beauty mavens who want to take their eye game to the most glam level. A flare-eye 3D Mink Lash designed with both dramatic length and volume that gradually increases from the inner to outer corner for a striking cat-eye finish. WISPY LASHES: The unique design of interlacing 'V' shaped clusters creates the dramatic lash look while still providing seamlessly blended results with your natural lashes for a flirty, full finish. This wispy flare lash is both elegant and glamorous gradually adding medium length and volume. HOW TO APPLY: Comfortable, lightweight adhesive strip lashes. Customize your lashes to your eye shape. To remove, securely grab the inner corner of the band to pull off the lash and put lashes back in the high-quality storage case. Wear lashes up to 25 times. Do not wash. (Lilly Lash Adhesive sold separately) HANDMADE WITH CARE: 100% handmade false eye lashes. Non-irritant. High quality 3D Mink. NATURAL LOOKING EYELASHES: Our natural false lashes focus on comfort while blending seamlessly, giving you a natural look.