Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Stelen
Lilly Floral Shift Dress
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Short sleeve shift dress from Stelen. Round neckline. Raglan sleeves. Allover tonal floral pattern. Mid-thigh length. Lined.
Featured in 1 story
18 Under-$100 Dresses For All Your Fancy Parties
by
Emily Ruane
More from Fashion
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Celebrity Style
Hailey & Justin Bieber Debuted Tiffany & Co. Wedding Bands & Here...
When someone gets engaged, there's one question we're always inclined to ask first: Can I see the ring? Sure, we want to hear all about the romantic
by
Eliza Huber
