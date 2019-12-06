Lilian Farag

Lillian Farag Cloud Wash Coasters

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Pulling inspiration from colors found in life and nature, Lillian Farag brings playful spirit into the home. Keep your head in the clouds and water rings at bay with these dreamy hand-painted leather coasters, bursting with pops of gold and iridescent hues. Created by Lillian Farag. Learn more. 3.75"diam. x 0.13"h. Natural vegetable-tanned leather. Wax sealant finish. Set of 4. Cut in Gallipolis, OH. Hand painted in New York City, NY. Due to handcrafting process, each coaster is unique.