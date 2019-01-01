Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Cult Gaia
Lilleth
$218.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Gaia
Need a few alternatives?
Dragons2013
Handmade Leather Satchel Clutch Envelope Bag
$49.90
from
Etsy
BUY
Club Monaco
Kaitlin Fold-over Clutch
$149.50
from
Club Monaco
BUY
Clare V.
Fold Over Clutch
$225.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Rocio
Iman Clutch
$936.81
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia
Solene Mini Bag
£182.04
from
Cult Gaia
BUY
Cult Gaia
Mini Ark Handbag
$128.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Cult Gaia
Mini Astraea Tote
£228.73
from
Shopbop
BUY
Cult Gaia
Mini Astraea Tote
$288.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Clutches
Jenny Bird
Ora Hoops Earrings In Gold
C$115.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Topshop
Glitz Diamante Pink Grab Bag
£27.00
from
Topshop
BUY
By Far
Crocodile-embossed Top Handle Bag
$560.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
Essie
Nail Polish, Blues, Go Overboard
C$11.91
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted