Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Giuseppe Zanotti
Lilibeth Sandals
$750.00
$450.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Giuseppe Zanotti
More from Giuseppe Zanotti
Giuseppe Zanotti
Lilibeth Sandal (rose Gold)
BUY
$450.00
$750.00
Giuseppe Zanotti
Giuseppe Zanotti
Lilibeth Sandal (velvet)
BUY
$390.00
$650.00
Giuseppe Zanotti
Giuseppe Zanotti
Lilibeth Sandals (white)
BUY
$450.00
$750.00
Giuseppe Zanotti
Giuseppe Zanotti
Morgana Boots
BUY
$657.00
$1095.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted