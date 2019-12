Wray

Lilia Dress

$275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stature

Sheer errything for spring? Yes, please. Enter the Lilia Dress from Wray. A striking short-sleeved, scoop-neck diaphanous mesh dress in Navy Blue. Layer it over the included slip—or bike shorts, dresses, swimsuits, pants—the possibilities are endless. Also available in Burnt Peach.