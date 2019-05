Tory Burch

Lili Dress

$798.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tory Burch

Our floral Lili Dress is inspired by a vintage piece that belongs to Tory’s mother, Reva. This statement look from our fall runway is made of silk georgette, with a v-neck shawl collar that cascades into a long tie. It’s lightweight and ladylike, with voluminous sleeves featuring bead- and stone-embroidered cuffs, a matching belt and a mid-length hem.