Andover Millsu2122
Lilah Power Loom Taupe Rug
$58.00$34.90
At Wayfair
Set a textured foundation for your stylish space with this updated taupe shag area rug. Made in Turkey, this area rug is machine-woven of stain- and fade-resistant polypropylene in a thick 1.5" pile – perfect for laying out in fashionable living rooms or digging your toes in right out of bed in the morning. This Taupe Area Rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding.See More.