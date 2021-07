Nette Rose

Lilah Bralette Black

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At womanhood

Soft lace bralette handmade in Cape Town, South Africa. • Soft black lace bralette with beautiful extended lace under bust band • Fastens at the back with a hook and eye closure • Adjustable shoulder straps for a personalised fit • Finished with gold hardware and the signature Nette Rose tag