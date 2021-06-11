Abacaxi

Lilac Smocked Shorts

Inspired by their mutual love for vibrant hues, wearable art, and inclusivity, Abacaxi and Berriez teamed up for a special collaboration. Together, they selected three of Abacaxi's most popular designs from the 'Everything Is Within You' summer collection and extended the size range up to 5XL. Fully smocked shorts that you can simply pull on. 100% cotton dobby fabric with little neon dots. We added an adjustable drawstring waist for sizes 2X-5X. Hand wash carefully in cold water. Model, Sheena, is 5'8" and wearing a size XL. Model, Maya, is 5'6" and wearing size 4X. ALL MEASUREMENTS TAKEN FLAT: XL: 16-36" waist, 19-39" hips, 6" inseam. 2X: 18.5-32" waist, 23-42" hips, 10" inseam. 3X: 19-33" waist, 24-44" hips, 10" inseam. 4X: 20-37" waist, 27-45" hips, 10" inseam. 5X: 21-43" waist, 29-46" hips, 10" inseam. Please refer to our sizing guide for more information on how we take our measurements!