CountryCharmDecorUS

Lilac In Glass Jar

$21.97

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

These small beautiful accents brighten up a bookcase, your desk or a shelf in your home. Choose between purple or white lilac in a small glass vase, accented with parchment bow. It contains a silicone bottom fill to resemble water. Dimensions: 5” dia. x 8" Tray not included. Please click "Favorite Shop" to be the first to know about new products & promotions and to receive information on upcoming sales and coupons, please go to our website at www.countrycharmdecor.com and join our electronic mailing list. We work very hard to get our orders out within two business days from the point of sale. Unfortunately, we cannot control delays that the carrier may be experiencing once the items have been shipped. Your item will be shipped via USPS or UPS from Elizabeth, CO, and shipping notification will be sent to you at the time of shipping which will include tracking information. If you have any questions do not hesitate to contact us.