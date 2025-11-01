Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Stella McCartney
Lilac Flare
$565.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stella McCartney
Featured in 1 story
Our Top 10 Denim Predictions For 2018
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tibi
Garment Dyed Twill Wide-leg Jean
$425.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Paneled Jeans
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Ombré Lavender Jeans
$560.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Low Rise Destroyed Boyfriend Jeans
$24.80
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Stella McCartney
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Eclypse Low-top Trainers
$685.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
High-waisted Tailored Trousers
£585.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Tailored Wool Blazer
£1080.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Stella Mccartney 2001. T-shirt
£180.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Full Length Wide Leg Jeans In Neon Pastel Green
£35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Florence Authentic Straight Leg Jeans In Bone Chalky Wh
£32.00
£25.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Plus Size Mid-rise Destroyed Girlfriend Cropped Skinny
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Long-leg Jeans
$79.98
from
H&M
BUY
More from Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted