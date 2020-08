Gypsy Sport

Lilac Decorative Mask

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At The RealReal

Inspired by Gypsy Sport's chainlink dresses from their SS20 runway collection, this decorative mask was designed with upcycled jewel-toned beads and safety pins. Try wearing it over your disposable mask to brighten up your day. Includes a new and never worn disposable mask and a reusable iridescent pouch.