Topshop

Lilac 90s Straight Jeans

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Nod to the 90s, one of fashions favourite eras with our high rise, straight leg jeans. Designed in lilac authentic denim, create a pastel and cool approach to your denim collection this season. Keep styling simplistic to keep the fashion focus on the pair of go-tos. 100% Cotton. Machine wash.