Topicals

Like Butter Mask For Dry, Sensitive & Eczema-prone Skin

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A thick, whipped mask that is packed with powerful botanicals for skin so smooth, it’s like butter. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Redness, Dryness, and Dullness Formulation: Lightweight Cream Highlighted Ingredients: - Colloidal Oatmeal: Helps to reduce the appearance of redness and soothe irritation. - Madecassoside (Centella asiatica): Supports and nourishes damaged skin resulting from external stressors. - Ceramides: Act as replenishing ingredients to help support skin's natural moisture barrier and maintain the acid mantle. Ingredient Callouts: These products are vegan, cruelty-free. Scent: Like Butter has an oat-like smell. What Else You Need to Know: This mask is formulated to reduce the look of redness, soothe irritation, and nourish and support damaged skin. It is safe for skin conditions causing extreme dryness and irritation, but it can also be used as a regular moisture injection in a daily routine for all skin types. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.