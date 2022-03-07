Treslúce Beauty

Like An Artista Brush Set

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Evoke your inner artist and create bold looks with Treslúce Beauty's Like An Artista Brush Set, which includes eight professional quality brushes that let you blend until your heart's desire. Benefits Made with soft, synthetic bristles Cruelty-free Vegan Includes B100 Deluxe Blending Brush B101 Classic Blending Brush B102 Angled Blending Brush B103 Detailed Crease Brush B121 Rounded Pencil Brush