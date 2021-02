Coco & Eve

Like A Virgin Hair Masque

$39.90

Buy Now Review It

It’s the hair mask that everyone is talking about… Winner of 13 beauty awards, Coco & Eve Hair Masque is a 5-in-1 miracle worker…it hydrates, conditions, improves hair texture and shine, treats split ends and tames frizz in just 10 minutes. Transform your tired, dry, damaged hair into shiny, glossy and smooth hair in one wash.