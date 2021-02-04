Fariha Roisin

like A Bird By Fariha Roisin

A revolutionary story of empowerment and redemption, "Like a Bird" is the highly anticipated debut novel from Fariha Roisin, author of the poetry collection "How to Cure A Ghost," One of Vogue and Refinery29''s Most Anticipated Books of the Fall. Taylia Chatterjee has never known love, and certainly has never felt it for herself. After a violent sexual assault, Taylia is disowned by her parents and suddenly forced to move out. As Taylia looks to the city, the ghost of her Indian grandmother dadi-ma is always one step ahead, while another more troubling ghost chases after her. Taylia''s story is about survival, coming to terms with her past and looking forward to a future she never felt she was allowed to claim.