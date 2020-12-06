LIHA

Liha Idan Oil

$47.00

The scent of this brilliantly multipurpose oil is intoxicating (tuberose flowers are soaked in a cold-pressed coconut oil base in a traditional African process of enfleurage). Smooth it over your face and body as moisturizer, work it through hair as deep conditioner, apply it to ends and flyaways for easy frizz control, blend it onto wrists and the back of the neck as perfume, or use it as a sensual massage oil. Everything about the oil is gorgeous, including the name, Idan, which means “magic” in Yoruba.