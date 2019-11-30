Amazon Essentials

Lightweight Water-resistant Puffer Jacket

$39.50 $31.60

Buy Now Review It

Shell: 100% Nylon; Lining: 100% Nylon; Fill: 100% Polyester Imported Machine Wash Contoured seams bring a fitted shape to this water-resistant lightweight quilted coat Zip pockets, stand-up collar, elasticized cuffs Packs neatly into included carrying bag with drawstring closure Outfit the entire family with comfortable, quality clothing from Amazon Family Winter made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort An Amazon brand - Contoured seams bring a fitted shape to this water-resistant lightweight quilted coat Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on. Our line of women's apparel includes cashmere sweaters, fleece and down jackets, and more, including plus-size options. Our consistent sizing takes the guesswork out of shopping, and each piece is put to the test to maintain the highest standards in quality and comfort.