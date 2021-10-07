J. Crew

Lightweight Utility Jacket

$148.00 $57.49

At J. Crew

It can be hard to find the right in-between-seasons jacket, which is exactly why we're bringing you this one. Enter our new, lighter-weight, perfect-for-right-now style that's crafted in water-resistant fabric that's comfortable and easy to layer. It's also finished with thoughtful, utilitarian details like fireman clasps, roomy pockets, shiny snaps and a hood—plus five versatile colors to choose from. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the BetterCotton Initiative.