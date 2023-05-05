Lightweight Super Soft Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

$19.43

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Microfiber Imported Twin XL (Extra-Long) bed sheet set includes a (1) 66 x 96 inch flat sheet, (1) 39 x 80 x 14 inch fitted sheet, and (1) 20 x 30 inch Standard pillowcase All-around elastic on 14 inch fitted sheet allows for snug, secure fit of most mattress sizes up to a 16 inch mattress depth Super soft and durable polyester microfiber (85 GSM) fabric offers all-season comfort and resists wrinkles and fading Easy care bedding; machine wash warm with no bleach and tumble dry low Made in Green by OEKO-TEX factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards