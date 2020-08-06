Pangaia

Lightweight Recycled Cotton Shorts

$80.00

To celebrate the beauty of marine ecosystems and highlight the need to protect them, we created this collection inspired by coral reefs.These colors are inspired by the natural hues seen in coral reefs across the world.This bright Marine Green color was created using Environmentally Friendly Dyes and a recycled water system. We created these Lightweight Shorts using a fabric similar to 'French Terry’, made from a recycled and organic cotton mix.