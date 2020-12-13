Pangaia

These Lightweight Recycled Cotton Long Shorts are made with a responsibly sourced recycled and organic cotton mix. The Cobalt Blue color is created using Environmentally Friendly Dyes and a recycled water system. The fabric weight is a thinner, lightweight recycled cotton that’s ideal to wear on warmer days. The material is a terry loop back fabric with a light, breathable and soft feel.