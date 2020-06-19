Brooklinen

Lightweight Quilt

$249.00 $224.10

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Our Lightweight Quilts are incredibly soft and remarkably light. This 100% cotton Quilt is a great replacement for a Comforter in the summer and the perfect blanket for cozying up on the couch in the winter. Each Lightweight Quilt is hand-stitched by skilled artisans and takes six days to make. Whether you love it for the comfort or for the design, this Quilt is sure to be your new favorite.