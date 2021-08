J.Crew

Lightweight Leather Nordic Boots

$198.00 $138.61

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Meet the newest addition to our Nordic boot collection, an unlined version of our best-selling cold-weather Nordic boots, in smooth, lightweight leather that's great all year long. A city streets-ready riff on classic hiking boots, these rubber-sole lace-up boots look as great with midi dresses and tall socks as they do with straight-leg jeans and your favorite sweater.