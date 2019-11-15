Maui Moisture

Lightweight Hydration Hibiscus Water Conditioner

Looking for lightweight hydration? Let us lead you to our Lightweight Hydration + Hibiscus Water Conditioner. with exotic hibiscus water, lush passion fruit, and juicy watermelon, this blend is perfect for easily weighed down, low porosity hair as well as an instant transportation to endless summers. Uncover soft, smooth and weightless strands with Maui Moisture Lightweight Hydration + Hibiscus Water collection.After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.Maui Moisture starts with a unique blend with Aloe Vera and is infused with pure Coconut Water. Our products are crafted for all different hair types and textures to help get your hair looking healthy. An escape to the Maui islands with every use.