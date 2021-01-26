United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Parachute
Lightweight Down-alternative Duvet Insert
$209.00
At Crate & Barrel
This down-alternative duvet insert transforms your bed into a cloud of comfort. Lightweight and luxurious, the ultra-fine hypoallergenic microfiber fill offers the fluffiness of natural down and is ideal for warmer months. The baffle-box construction keeps the fill evenly spread within the pure cotton sateen shell, which is reinforced with a double-stitched piping seam.