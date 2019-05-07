Lightweight Cotton Short Spa Robe
$19.99
Why Choose U2SKIIN Kimono Robe for Women?U2SKIIN places a high priority on the quality of ladies robe, which is has no formaldehyde and unpleasant odor, and will not fade and shrink after 18 production processes. Each cotton is carefully selected to ensure the quality. Item Features： Brand: U2SKIIN Material: 100% cotton Color: black,navy,grey,pink,dubarry,sky blue,marina blue Suitable Season: spring, summer, autumn Occasion: home, swimming,wedding,lounge around etc. Package Information: 1 * bathrobe √A Great Bathrobe for Sleeping!!. The material is cotton which is soft and breathable. This lightweight robe will make you sleep well!! √A Must-have Item For Summer!!. The loose 3/4 sleeve design of this spa bathrobe for women allows you to move freely. Made of breathable and sweat-absorbing cotton, this short robe for women is ideal for summer!!! √A Fantastic Daily Robes!!. This robe is very soft and comfortable, so you can wear it for yoga, Pilates, lounging,swimming,wedding! Please Note: Please refer to our size chart to confirm your size before purchasing. Please don't hesitate to contact us if you have any question or suggestion. Thanks! Size Chart S: length=39.3'' Chest=42.5'' Sleeve=16.7'' Shoulder=17.3'' M: length=39.3''Chest=44.8'' Sleeve=16.9'' Shoulder=18.1'' L: length=39.7'' Chest=47.2'' Sleeve=17.1'' Shoulder=18.8'' XL: length=39.7'' Chest=49.6'' Sleeve=17.3'' Shoulder=19.6'' XXL: length=40.1'' Chest=51.9'' Sleeve=17.5'' Shoulder=20.4''