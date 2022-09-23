J. Crew

Lightweight Cinched-waist Puffer Jacket

$278.00 $139.50

At J. Crew

Product Details For après-ski vibes, everywhere you go. Our newest puffer borrows from beloved retro styles with a sporty, short fit and drawcord waist that adds a little bit of definition. But our favorite part has to be that it's crafted from slightly shiny, lightweight recycled nylon and filled with PrimaLoft®, a down alternative that both keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of landfills. 100% recycled nylon. Standing collar. Rib trim at collar and cuffs. Snap closure with hidden zip. Patch pockets with side entry. Adjustable drawcord at waist. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Online only. Item BJ939.