Crova

Lightweight Anti-slip Faux Fur-lined Boots

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

Rubber sole THICK AND WARM LINING: Soft wool lined and detachable insole. Thick warm fluff lining block the outside cold, both warm and breathable so that make sure your entire foot is surrounded by warmth in cold winter. The detachable insole is easy for cleaning. WATERPROOF VAMP: Vamp made of high quality waterproof material, preventing snow and water from entering the shoes so that keeping your feet warm and dry all day and easy to clean with cloth. CUFF CINCH: A adjustable easy-pull elastic cinch makes it easier and more convenient, preventing the snow out and cold air from entering and keeps feet warm. They are easy to put on and off and suitable for any outdoor activities. TRACTION RUBBER SOLE: The boots made of EVA+RUBBER composite. The EVA sole has good toughness and shock absorption performance while durable rubber outsole ensures traction and good abrasion resistance in snowy or icy conditions SUITABLE OCCASIONS: These winter boots both for men and women. Perfect for snowy days, rainy days, skiing, daily walking, all of your other favorite outdoor winter activities, It also can be a great gift in the winter. To enjoy a warm winter.