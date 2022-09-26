Madewell

Lightspun Button-front Tiered Midi Dress

$128.00 $76.80

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

With cuffed sleeves and a button front for polish, this tiered midi dress is exceptionally comfy in our supersoft Lightspun double-layered cotton gauze. One to wear now and into the next season...and the next. Easy fit. Falls 46" from high point of shoulder (based on size 6). Cotton. Pockets. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. NE673