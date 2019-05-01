Tarte

Lights, Camera, Splashes Waterproof Mascara

$23.00

A waterproof lengthening, curling, volumizing, and conditioning mascara.What it does:Tartes four-in-one waterproof mascara gives you the bombshell lashes you love, and its guaranteed to stay put through rain, sweat, or tears. Infused with Skinvigorating™ ingredients that soothe, and soften, it adds dramatic height to lashes.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates - PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This cruelty-free product is free of synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes, and synthetic fragrance.