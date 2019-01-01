Tarte

Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

$23.00

A cult classic for over a decade, this best-selling vegan mascara lengthens, curls, volumizes & conditions, acting like a push-up bra for your lashes. SIZE 0.24 oz/ 7 mL. Curls & separates every lash with 360°. magniLASH wand. Creates a naturally defined & voluminous look. Rice bran, olive esters & provitamin B5 help soften & nourish lashes. Wedge the wand at the base of lashes & pull out in a zig zag motion to reach every last lash. Vegan, ophthalmologist tested, dermatologist tested, and TARTELETTE APPROVED. Safe for contact wearers. Always formulated without parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, and gluten. Dermatologist tested.. Web ID: 972016.