Lighted Vanity Mirror With Bluetooth Speakerphone

BLUETOOTH CONNECTION - This makeup mirror has a built-in bluetooth speaker that you can connect it to your phone by bluetooth to play music, doing makeup with music is great. The speaker gives you even more functionality to talk to your friends while you prepare yourself for your evening ahead. LARGE 9 INCH ROUND VANITY MIRROR - 1X/5X magnifying mirror, 1X with large size 13.7'' H x 9'' Round for regular makeup, the 5X magnified magnetic mirror size is 4 inch round, it is removeable and can be attached right on the large mirror to be able to see up close which is perfect for doing mascara, eyeliner, eyebrow, lipstick etc. RECHARGEABLE LIGHTED MAKEUP MIRROR - Built-in 3000mAh lithium battery provides up to 300 minutes of working time for LED cosmetic mirrors at maximum brightness with bright lights. USB cable included for charging, you don’t have to worry about buying batteries or having to replace them, just charge it up and you’re all set. (Note: Please full charge the mirror before first use.) 3-COLOR LIGHTING MODES AND DIMMABLE - The led mirror comes with Cold/Natural/Warm LED lighting modes, touch sensor switch to adjust the brightness. You can always know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless with the best lights. It is a perfect Birthday, Anniversary, Christmas gift for ladies and girls. BONUS BEDSIDE LAMP - When you tilt the mirror to a 90 degree angle with mirror facing up, the light turns off, and the back is also a light which turns on then as a bedside light. The beside lamp is also dimmable, perfect for doing your nails or reading a book at night. Babyltrl makeup mirror come with 100% satisfaction guarantee, we promise to return your money if you are not happy with your purchase.