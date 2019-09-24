Newgeneration of LED lighting system that provides adjustable natural light, Tapthe touch switch for ON/OFF and hold to adjust brightness -. in different lightingconditions- Smart dual power supply mode, Suitable for different scenarios,with 10X Magnifying and Slide-out Spot Mirror, -. can provide a close-up view.. . 1)Uses 4 “AA” batteries (not included) or USB power cord(included).. 2)USB power cord has priority over batteries when in use,extending the battery life.. 3)Auto shut-off after 15 minutes of continuous use.. 4)On/Off switch on the back of the unit and adjustablebrightness button on the front of mirror..