Madewell

Lightburst Chunky Small Hoop Earrings

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

You'll love the look of the Madewell® Lightburst Chunky Small Hoop Earrings. Chunky gold hoops with star shaped stones encrusted. Push back closure. Imported. Measurements: Width: 1⁄6 in Height: 9⁄13 in Weight: 0.45 oz