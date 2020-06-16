Danessa Myricks Beauty

Light Work Palette

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Danessa Myricks Beauty

Light Shaping Highlighter palette The Light Work six piece multi-tonal palette is designed to lift, shape, and highlight while adding soft subtle dimension to the face. This weightless, soft, creamy, powder formula is infused with micro light refracting pearls that amplify your natural radiance while offering a sophisticated “lit from within” glow . Perfect for all skin types and skin tones! Creamy Buildable Soft Luminosity Long Wearing Vegan & Cruelty Free