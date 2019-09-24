Darlings, my Light Wonder Foundation in Fair 2 is the perfect shade for fair skin tones. Featuring ingredients to smooth, hydrate, illuminate, minimise pores AND reduce wrinkles.
WHAT MAKES LIGHT WONDER FOUNDATION MAGIC:
• Innovative technology evens out imperfections and moisturizes your skin in a lightweight formula.
• SPF15 protects your skin from UV damage.
• Youth-boosting actives reduce wrinkles, evens out complexion and smooths your complexion for baby-soft skin.
• Pseudo-ceramides hydrate your skin for up to 18 hours.
• Ideal for dry, normal and combination skin types that want sheer, flawless coverage
Please note: Customers purchasing Light Wonder or Magic Foundation full size products will automatically receive a sample of the shade purchased, one shade lighter and one darker to try before opening the full size product.